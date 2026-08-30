BC

Findlay’s Richmond caucus meeting cancelled after week of walkouts, as per Jas Johal

A former Conservative said they would not be surprised if Monday’s meeting is postponed. A sitting critic said he was looking forward to it.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership.Jarryd Jäger on X (@JarrydJaeger)
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Ccp
Peter Milobar
Caucus Meeting
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
Scott McInnis
reann gasper
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
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