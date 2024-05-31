Fire bomb thrown at Vancouver synagogue

The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver (JFGV) said an incendiary device was thrown at the front doors of Congregation Schara Tzedeck Synagogue (CSTS) in Vancouver on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. JFGV leaders said no one was injured and damage to the building was minor. “We extend our steadfast support to the families and staff of Congregation Schara Tzedeck,” said the leaders in a Thursday statement. The statement was signed by five leaders. Some of the signatories were CSTS Senior Rabbi Andrew Rosenblatt, CSTS President Jonathon Leipsic, and JFGV Board Chair Lana Marks Pulver. At the moment, they pointed out antisemitic rhetoric has reached a feverish pitch in Metro Vancouver and have always been concerned the next step would be violence. They called this firebombing “an attempt to intimidate our Jewish community.”However, they said it refuses to be intimidated or hide. They added the Jewish community “is resilient, and we are proud to be an important part of the multicultural fabric of our city, our province and our country.”The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and the Fire Inspector conducted a search of the CSTS and declared it safe to be reopened. This incident remains under investigation by VPD, and the JFGV’s director of community security will continue to work with them.The precautions the leaders said have put in place include police increasing patrols around local Jewish institutions, reaching out to all Jewish community organizations and advising them to remain vigilant and to follow their established security protocols, and the JFGV’s Community Security Advisory Committee monitoring the situation. “Community security has long been one of our strategic priorities, and we remain committed to working together to keep Jewish community institutions safe and welcoming places where you and your family can feel comfortable taking part in community activities,” they said. “As more information becomes available, we will keep you up to date.”This incident comes after Congregation Beth Tikvah Synagogue (CBTS) in Montreal was the target of an attempted firebombing by pro-Hamas activists with Molotov cocktails in November.