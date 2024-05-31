BC

Fire bomb thrown at Vancouver synagogue

Vancouver firebomb
Vancouver firebomb Courtesy B'nai Brith Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Injuries
Vancouver Police Department
Antisemitic Rhetoric
Jewish Federation Of Greater Vancouver
Incendiary Device
Congregation Schara Tzedeck Synagogue
Andrew Rosenblatt
Jonathon Leipsic
Congregation Beth Tikvah Synagogue
Firebombing

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news