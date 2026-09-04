BC

Fired Findlay staffer alleges racism after a leak captured him slamming ‘white people’

Apollo Chung tells PressProgress he has taken Chris Delaney to the BC Human Rights Tribunal. The same Chung was allegedly recorded last month calling Conservative underlings “f**king white people.”
Apollo Chung, the Conservative Party of BC director of operations dismissed Wednesday by Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Credit Western Standard photo illustration, from a Republican Party
Apollo Chung, the Conservative Party of BC director of operations dismissed Wednesday by Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Credit Western Standard photo illustration, from a Republican Party File photo
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White People
Bc Ndp
Bc Human Rights Tribunal
Press Progress
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Premier David Eby
Jas Johal
reann gasper
Brenda Bailey
BC Conservative
Caroline Elliott
Apollo Chung
The Findlay Files
Chris Delaney
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news