The first ever fully electric RCMP cruiser was unveiled in Langford, BC this week.
The West Shore RCMP showcased its new Tesla Model Y, which has been souped-up to meet BC's policing standards and will be used by frontline officers.
The detachment requested the vehicle last year as part of its “commitment to reduce the RCMP’s carbon footprint and comply with the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act," which became law in June 2021.
“This is the first ever fully electric RCMP police vehicle and we’re proud to be piloting it here in the West Shore detachment,” said West Shore RCMP’s Supt. Todd Preston, suggesting the area’s mild winter weather makes it an ideal test environment for the move.
The detachment is also expecting two more electric police vehicles this year: the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV and the Ford F-150 truck.
“Adopting electric vehicles into our fleet demonstrates the RCMP’s stewardship and commitment to innovation in policing,” added Preston.
In 2020, the detachment’s average general duty police cruiser cost approximately $11,100 in fuel and maintenance fees.
“Since then, costs have gone up due to soaring fuel prices and inflation,” said Preston, who predicts the cost of charging and maintaining electric vehicles will be significantly lower than the cost of gas-powered cruisers.
“Since a single gas-powered vehicle emits approximately 2.3 kilograms of CO2 per litre of gas, the positive environmental impact of replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles is also significant,” he concluded.
Reporter (BC)
Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.
(3) comments
If you're going to rob a bank just make sure you have a full tank of gas in the getaway vehicle. You'll outlast him.
The battery load, (lights - even LED, electronics, siren etc etc), will be interesting, particularly at traffic etc control scenes. Possibly why placed in the lower mainland first. Waiting for the first in Rogers Pass type areas.
LOL.
