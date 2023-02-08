Electric RCMP service vehicle
Image courtesy West Shore RCMP

The first ever fully electric RCMP cruiser was unveiled in Langford, BC this week.

The West Shore RCMP showcased its new Tesla Model Y, which has been souped-up to meet BC's policing standards and will be used by frontline officers.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

G K
G K

If you're going to rob a bank just make sure you have a full tank of gas in the getaway vehicle. You'll outlast him.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

The battery load, (lights - even LED, electronics, siren etc etc), will be interesting, particularly at traffic etc control scenes. Possibly why placed in the lower mainland first. Waiting for the first in Rogers Pass type areas.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

LOL.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.