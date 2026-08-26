BC

Five independents launch Chilliwack school board slate against union-backed majority

Trustees for Change says District 33 should put literacy, numeracy and parents first, and stop treating dissenting trustees as a legal problem.
Chilliwack Secondary School in School District 33.
Chilliwack Secondary School in School District 33.School District 33 website
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Sogi
Chilliwack
Canadian Labour Congress
Barry Neufeld
Bc Human Rights Tribunal
Cupe
Chilliwack School Board
SOGI 123
Laurie Throness
School District 33
Trustees for Change
Tera Procee
Barbara Bednarski
Michael Carter
Marina Garmon
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news