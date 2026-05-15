Footage of DRIPA’s over-the-top first reading spectacle resurfaces

First there was the drum circle.

The sitting kicked off with a blessing from T’Sou-ke Nation Elder Shirley Alphonse, followed by a land acknowledgement and another blessing from Songhees Nation Elder Butch Dick. Then came the Lekwungen Traditional Dancers, filling the chamber with a prayer song and drumming.

Following much drumming, dancing, and ‘land acknowledging,’ the BC NDP House Leader Mike Farnworth moved to adjourn all proceedings — including Oral Question Period — so a parade of indigenous leaders could “address the House.”

Four chairs were dusted off and placed in the middle of the legislature. Then came the indigenous leaders to sit in them.

Seated prominently in the middle of the House were the four indigenous leaders granted the floor: Grand Chief Edward John of the First Nations Summit, Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, and Cheryl Casimer of the First Nations Summit.