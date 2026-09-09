BC

Forestry groups tell Eby the sector is at a 'breaking point'

A Friday letter from industry and labour asked the premier to chair a Forestry Crisis Action Group. He spent Tuesday in a red-and-black plaid shirt unveiling border signs instead.
BC Premier David Eby, left, and Prime Minister Mark Carney in a Western Standard photo illustration, with a British Columbia mill yard behind them as the latest Canada-U.S. tariff round hits forestry and household prices.
BC Premier David Eby, left, and Prime Minister Mark Carney in a Western Standard photo illustration, with a British Columbia mill yard behind them as the latest Canada-U.S. tariff round hits forestry and household prices.Illustration by Alex Zoltan, with file photos.
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David Eby
Ravi Parmar
Bc Ndp
Canfor
Kiel Giddens
BC Forests Minister Ravi Parmar
Interfor
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Western Standard
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