Former BC Liberal leadership candidate not seeking re-election with United

British Columbia United has lost another incumbent MLA. BC United MLA Renee Merrifield (Kelowna-Mission), who ran in the 2022 Liberal leadership race, said she has decided not to seek re-election. "This decision was not made lightly," tweeted Merrifield on Thursday..Merrifield started off by saying her heart "is filled with gratitude for the immense trust and support bestowed upon me by the incredible people of Kelowna-Mission."She said serving as an MLA has been one of the most fulfilling, enriching experiences of her life, as it was filled with deep connections and shared dreams for a better future. The MLA went on to say the housing crisis calls for dedicated, immediate action. Through her leadership at her company Troika, she said she feels this is where she can make the most substantial impact. At the moment, she said BC is at a crucial point where time must be directed towards creating tangible, lasting solutions in housing for the betterment of all British Columbians. In the hands of United leader Kevin Falcon and his team, Merrifield said she is confident BC's leadership is poised for a change that will usher in an era of prosperity and innovation. She called United "our best chance for not only change, but a renewed focus on the priorities and needs of British Columbians." "Thank you, Kelowna-Mission, for the honour and privilege of our your support and for allowing me the opportunity to serve," she said. "The connections we've made and the progress we've achieved together will always be cherished." Falcon won the Liberal leadership race in 2022, taking five ballots before he was announced the winner.