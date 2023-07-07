Soukary has now been charged with 13 counts including two counts of Distribute Cannabis (Cannabis Act), one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance (CDSA), eight counts of Breach of Trust (Criminal Code), one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Criminal Code), and one count of Theft Over $5000 (Criminal Code).
A former BC Mountie has been charged after a "complex anti-corruption investigation," according to the BC RCMP.
In the summer of 2020, the BC RCMP said it became aware of allegations, including improper associations with criminals, surrounding a "probationary Constable" with the Surrey RCMP and immediately commenced a covert investigation.
To facilitate the BC RCMP Anti-Corruption Unit investigation, Const. Dawwd (Daoud) Soukary was under constant direct supervision and was unaware of the investigation.
As a result of the six-month investigation, Soukary was arrested alone outside an RCMP detachment on Jan. 27, 2021, in connection with several offences related to both on- and off-duty activities.
Upon his release, the RCMP notified Soukary of the concurrent Code of Conduct investigation, suspended him, and revoked his security clearance.
Soukary was later served with a notice of stoppage of pay and allowances as well as a notice of interruption to his probationary period. Subsequently, Soukary was submitted his formal discharge and he officially resigned from the RCMP in June 2021.
"When we became aware of the allegations against Soukary, we took immediate steps to investigate his actions as well as mitigate any negative impact those actions might have had on public safety," said Chief Superintendent Elija Rain of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit.
"The onus is ours to ensure that the public continues to have trust and confidence in the police. While allegations of this nature are exceedingly rare in the RCMP, we acknowledge that they can taint the public’s perspective of us, making it all the more important for us to take swift action when they arise."
The BC RCMP Anti-Corruption Unit said it conducts project-oriented criminal investigations of serious employee misconduct, where evidence exists to suggest corrupt activities.
Soukary has been charged with 13 counts including two counts of Distributing Cannabis (Cannabis Act), one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance (CDSA), eight counts of Breach of Trust (Criminal Code), one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Criminal Code), and one count of Theft Over $5,000 (Criminal Code).
He is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 24.
(2) comments
"The onus is ours to ensure that the public continues to have trust and confidence in the police."
That horse has escaped, been stolen, been sold, been rescued and is now living comfortably on a hobby farm. No one paying attention has trusted the RCMP since both Trudeau and Lucki outed them as systemic racists and they couldn't even be bothered to defend themselves.
Nailed it Northrun, will never trust them ever again.
