Former BC Mountie charged with selling cannabis

Soukary has now been charged with 13 counts including two counts of Distribute Cannabis (Cannabis Act), one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance (CDSA), eight counts of Breach of Trust (Criminal Code), one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Criminal Code), and one count of Theft Over $5000 (Criminal Code).

 Canva

A former BC Mountie has been charged after a "complex anti-corruption investigation," according to the BC RCMP.

In the summer of 2020, the BC RCMP said it became aware of allegations, including improper associations with criminals, surrounding a "probationary Constable" with the Surrey RCMP and immediately commenced a covert investigation.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

"The onus is ours to ensure that the public continues to have trust and confidence in the police."

That horse has escaped, been stolen, been sold, been rescued and is now living comfortably on a hobby farm. No one paying attention has trusted the RCMP since both Trudeau and Lucki outed them as systemic racists and they couldn't even be bothered to defend themselves.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nailed it Northrun, will never trust them ever again.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.