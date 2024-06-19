Former BC United candidate becomes Conservative option for same riding

British Columbia United has taken another hit. The BC Conservatives said former United candidate Chris Moore (Powell River-Sunshine Coast) will be running for it in the same riding. “Chris has an outstanding record of service to this community and will be a strong advocate for the people of Powell River-Sunshine Coast,” said BC Conservative leader John Rustad in a Wednesday press release. “Chris has talked with hundreds of constituents and understands that there are serious concerns in this riding that need to be addressed with clear and definitive actions, and the Conservatives will do just that with Chris as the MLA in this riding.”Moore said he believes the BC NDP has “done little to address serious problems such as affordability, crime, and healthcare.”“On a daily basis, these issues are getting worse,” said Moore. “I believe the BC Conservatives under the leadership of John Rustad are the only way we can get BC back on track.”As a successful business leader, the Conservatives said he understands private and public sector leadership is critical to addressing the housing and affordability crises plaguing BC and preventing it from reaching its full economic potential. Moore concluded by saying he has always cared about the issues Powell River-Sunshine Coast is facing. He added British Columbians “have such a beautiful province that shouldn’t be strangled by soaring taxes, ballooning provincial debt, and a government that is willing to accept the status quo.”“I am excited to be joining the BC Conservative Team and look forward to working with John Rustad to clean up the mess the NDP have made,” he said. United confirmed Moore would no longer be a candidate for it in the upcoming election. “Chris had fundamental differences with BC United in terms of not competing against the BC Conservatives and defending BC United from criticisms levied by political opponents,” said United in a tweet. “Additionally, Chris felt that BC United releasing factual information on extremist candidates within John Rustad’s BC Conservatives would hurt his chances of winning his own seat, which has been held by the NDP since 2005.”.This ordeal comes after former BC United fundraising manager Teddy O'Donnell announced on Monday he has jumped ship to the Conservatives. READ MORE: More defections to BC Conservatives; this time United/Liberals’ chief fundraiserO’Donnell said the Conservatives represent the only realistic alternative to the NDP. Under BC’s fixed election law, residents will go to the polls on October 19.