Former OneBC chief of staff sues MLA Dallas Brodie over firing and alleged defamation campaign

VANCOUVER — A former chief of staff to British Columbia MLA Dallas Brodie has filed a notice of civil claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia alleging wrongful dismissal and a sustained campaign of false and disparaging statements that damaged his reputation and career prospects..Timothy Thielmann, who served as Brodie’s chief of staff from March to December 2025, filed the claim on July 22 against the OneBC MLA. The claim seeks damages in lieu of reasonable notice, general damages, aggravated and punitive damages, interest and costs..According to the statement of claim, Thielmann was employed directly by Brodie until September 1, 2025, after which his employment continued through an entity described as the “OneBC Caucus.” The claim states the caucus was not a legal entity capable of employing staff and acted at all times through Brodie as its leader. Thielmann worked in close co-ordination with the caucus’s only other MLA, Tara Armstrong, and director of strategic operations Paul Ratchford..Within hours of the terminations, the claim states, Brodie caused or permitted the dismissals to be disclosed to news media, including Juno News, accompanied by false allegations of improper or unauthorized conduct. On the morning of December 14, 2025, the OneBC Party board of directors, including Armstrong, resolved to remove Brodie as leader. The board’s decision, according to the claim, cited her “erratic and unprofessional conduct,” including an attempted unauthorized breach of the party’s databases and the summary dismissals of senior management..At approximately 4:53 p.m. that day, after her removal, Brodie published a statement on X that the claim says was viewed more than 150,000 times.The post alleged, expressly or by implication, that Thielmann had “deliberately subverted” her authority, engaged in “unethical” conduct, and taken part in disloyal or conspiratorial “deal-making” with a rival political party. The claim states those allegations were false..The notice of civil claim further alleges that Brodie and individuals acting under her authority or with her approval, including director of communications Wyatt Claypool, continued to disseminate false and disparaging allegations of misconduct, bullying, disloyalty and conspiratorial sabotage through media interviews, podcasts, social media and political networks. These statements, the claim says, began immediately after the terminations and continued for months, including an interview Claypool published June 16, 2026, more than six months later, repeating allegations of deliberate sabotage..When interviewed by national media, the claim states, Brodie publicly associated Thielmann’s dismissal with her purported opposition to “neo-Nazi” and “antisemitic” ideologies. It alleges she knew this framing would falsely brand Thielmann as a sympathizer of racist, hateful or extremist ideologies and was likely to cause members of the public to hate him. No correction, retraction or apology was ever issued, according to the claim..Thielmann told the Western Standard he was fired without prior notice, explanation or the severance required under his employment contract, and that the severance has been withheld for seven months. He said Brodie and her staff engaged in a “sustained defamation campaign” to deflect responsibility for OneBC’s failures under her leadership.“I’ve sought to resolve this directly with Dallas over the last seven months, and that’s not been possible,” Thielmann said. “So I had no other option at this point but to take the matter to court.”.He said he spent months seeking reasons for his dismissal and later, through counsel, requested a public retraction, apology and payment of severance. All were refused. Thielmann described the accusations of conspiring with the Conservative Party to sabotage Brodie as “totally false” and particularly damaging for a political staffer. He also pointed to the December social media statement and a Canadian Press interview in which, he said, the only implication a reader could reasonably draw was that he and Ratchford shared or defended antisemitic or racist views because they disagreed with the firing of another staffer..Thielmann is now chief of staff to Armstrong. Ratchford provides occasional contracted advice to her, and the staffer previously referenced also performs some communications work for Armstrong.In response to questions about the claim, Brodie said: “Since I’ve been in politics I’ve seen a lot of silly things like this.”The Western Standard spoke to Claypool, Brodie’s director of communications, and asked whether he, Brodie or OneBC intended to retract the allegedly defamatory statements. Claypool said “no,” adding, “whatever Tim Thielmann says about Dallas Brodie is destined to be inaccurate and wrong.”The allegations in the notice of civil claim have not been proven in court. The action is scheduled for trial in the Victoria Registry. Thielmann is represented by R. Bruce E. Hallsor, K.C., of Crease Harman LLP.