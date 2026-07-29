BC

Former OneBC chief of staff sues MLA Dallas Brodie over firing and alleged defamation campaign

Timothy Thielmann says he was dismissed without notice or cause in December 2025 and then targeted by false statements from Brodie and her communications director that linked him to sabotage and extremist ideologies. Brodie called the lawsuit one of the “silly things” she has seen in politics.
OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie
OneBC Leader Dallas BrodieScreenshot: X
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Bc
Bcpoli
Wyatt Claypool
Paul Ratchford
Dallas Brodie
Tara Armstrong
OneBC
Tim Thielmann
Othman Mekhloufi
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