Former Surrey mayor to run for BC Conservatives

The British Columbia Conservatives have announced former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner will be its candidate in Surrey-Serpentine River. Hepner accused BC Premier David Eby of treating Surrey “like a second-class city.”“People are paying more taxes and getting fewer services in terms of schools, housing, healthcare, law enforcement, and everything else the government should do,” said Hepner in a Thursday press release. “Surrey has become more unaffordable and unsafe under Eby’s NDP.”While Eby has enacted radical policies, she said BC Conservative leader John Rustad and his team have been relentless in pushing back against them. She added the Conservatives are the opposition. She pointed out she thought she was retired, “but I can’t stand by and do nothing while Eby ruins my city.”“Not happening,” she said. Rustad said it is an honour to have Hepner running for the Conservatives. “Her experience in running a large city like Surrey is incredibly valuable not only to the residents of Surrey-Serpentine River, but also to the entire province,” said Rustad. “What an incredible impact Linda will have in Victoria.”The Conservatives will soon have a full slate of 93 candidates across BC. This ordeal comes after the BC Conservatives said on Wednesday former United candidate Chris Moore (Powell River-Sunshine Coast) will be running for it in the same riding. READ MORE: Former BC United candidate becomes Conservative option for same riding “Chris has an outstanding record of service to this community and will be a strong advocate for the people of Powell River-Sunshine Coast,” said Rustad. “Chris has talked with hundreds of constituents and understands that there are serious concerns in this riding that need to be addressed with clear and definitive actions, and the Conservatives will do just that with Chris as the MLA in this riding.”