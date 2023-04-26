Dairy Farming
By Western Standard

Farmers call it the smell of money.

Now FortisBC is too, after it announced plans to team up with dairy farmers in BC’s Lower Mainland to convert the waste products from the back end of a cow into clean-burning ‘renewable’ natural gas or RNG.

Canadian RNG production

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(1) comment

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Geez, I would have thought that something called 'Dicklands Farms' would be located on Wellington Street, or 24 Sussex Dr. in d'Ottawa. There is plenty of bovine flatulence, or more precisely, bovine excrement emitted from both locations!

