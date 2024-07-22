FortisBC cited for Woodfibre LNG pipeline environmental violations

It’s a case of one government agency going after another.That’s because British Columbia’s natural gas utility, FortisBC, has been cited for environmental issues related to the Eagle Mountain-Woodfibre gas pipeline project.According to the province’s Environmental Assessment Office (EOA), the company was issued a pair of non-compliance notices related to improper handling of environmentally hazardous materials and erosion control along the pipeline right-of-way.When complete, the 47-kilometre pipeline will connect Fortis’ main gas storage hub in Coquitlam to the Woodfibre project site near Squamish along an existing BC Rail line..The first was for improper storage of drums of engineer and gear oils at its BC Rail storage site. The EOA noted that a shipping container didn’t have any form of secondary containment in the event of a spill.It also said a primary concrete containment wall wasn’t built high enough at the same site.The second was for erosion control and sediment control measures on the right-of-way along the Coquitlam line segment. The inspection report noted the citation relates to land clearing along an adjacent watercourse.The issues were raised at a meeting of the Squamish council by a local environmental group opposed to the Woodfibre project generally, and specifically against a temporary floating work camp located near town..Representatives from My Sea-to-Sky said the violations are more evidence that Fortis and Woodfibre are “bad actors” while decrying “the dirty tactics Big Oil & Gas companies are using to covertly influence BC Government decisions on fracked gas and LNG exports,”. On its website.Meanwhile, EOA officials said minor infractions are relatively common, although they’re usually noted by the companies themselves.However, “major incidents are not common, and EAO compliance and enforcement officers have several enforcement tools available to bring projects back into compliance."The inspections took place on multiple dates in June and issued in the first week of July. Fortis officials said they have completed, or are in the process of completing, remediation work.