BC

Four BC NDP cabinet ministers announce they will not run again

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene, Health Minister Ravi Kahlon and Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey have all said they will sit out the snap vote. Nominations close October 3.
From left to right: Lana Popham, Kelly Greene, Ravi Kahlon, Brenda Bailey.
From left to right: Lana Popham, Kelly Greene, Ravi Kahlon, Brenda Bailey.Illustration by Western Standard from file photos
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Ravi Kahlon
Bc Ndp
Elections Bc
Saanich
Snap Election
Lorne Doerkson
Brenda Bailey
Lana Popham
Saanich South
tilbury LNG
Kelly Greene
Richmond-Steveston
Delta North
Vancouver-South Granville
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news