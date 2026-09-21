Four First Nations 'gift' SFU Burnaby indigenous names

Almost nobody at the Burnaby entrance can sound out both new Coast Salish names. Musqueam lists no remaining fluent speakers of the first language on the sign.

The new roadside sign at Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus. The top two planks carry the gifted hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh names. The bottom plank still reads "SFU BURNABY CAMPUS." Photograph circulated Friday on X by Jim McMurtry (@JimMcMurtry01).