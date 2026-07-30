BC

Four with criminal records arrested, released after anti-gang police seize 44 guns and kilos of fentanyl

British Columbia’s anti-gang police announced today that four people known to police and with criminal records were arrested and released without charges after investigators dismantled a sophisticated synthetic drug laboratory still under construction in rural Abbotsford and seized 44 illegal firearms and explosives. Charges remain anticipated more than two months after the arrests.
Four with criminal records arrested, released without charges after CFSEU-BC seizes 44 guns and shuts down under-construction synthetic drug lab
Four with criminal records arrested, released without charges after CFSEU-BC seizes 44 guns and shuts down under-construction synthetic drug labPhoto courtesy of CFSEU-BC / Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia
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Crime
Cocaine
Fentanyl
Gang
Surrey
Weapons
Drugs
Meth
Abbotsford
Ghb
Enderby
CFSEU-BC
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