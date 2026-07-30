Four with criminal records arrested, released after anti-gang police seize 44 guns and kilos of fentanyl

SURREY — Four people known to police and with criminal records were arrested and released without charges after the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team dismantled an under-construction synthetic drug laboratory and seized 44 illegal firearms during May 21 searches in Abbotsford, Surrey and Enderby, police announced. Authorities say charges are "anticipated" but couldn't offer specifics..The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team arrested the four suspects during coordinated searches on May 21 at properties in Abbotsford, Surrey and Enderby. One was taken into custody in Abbotsford, one in Surrey and two in Enderby — one an Enderby resident and the other from Kelowna. All four suspects were later released "pending further investigation."Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha, CFSEU-BC media relations officer, confirmed the four are "known to police" and "have criminal records" but declined to link them to any specific criminal organization. She said they could face firearms and drug-production charges once the file is complete..The investigation began in February after IFET identified an individual believed to be involved in firearms trafficking and the production of controlled substances. When officers executed the warrants, they found the laboratory on a rural rental property in Abbotsford still under construction and not yet operational. Investigators said that once finished it would have been capable of producing large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA and GHB.Police seized 44 firearms, including privately made and prohibited weapons, along with 11 suppressors, over-capacity magazines and ammunition. .They also recovered 65 tubes of emulsion explosives which Sangha described as especially concerning given the combination of the lab, firearms and explosives.Drug seizures included approximately two kilograms each of fentanyl and methamphetamine, 64 litres of GHB, plus cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, MDMA, oxycodone, benzodiazepines, psilocybin, cannabis products and other controlled substances. Investigators also took drug precursors, packaging materials, trafficking ledgers and 315 cannabis plants.Proceeds of crime included about $4,000 in cash, four gold bars, one gold coin, 32 silver bars, 74 silver coins, a stolen Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss, five other vehicles, a motorcycle and multiple electronic devices..One suspect was taken into custody in Abbotsford, one in Surrey and two in Enderby — one an Enderby resident and the other from Kelowna. All four were later released pending further investigation.In a written response to questions from Western Standard about the delay, Sangha said a brief statement was issued on May 21 in response to a high volume of media inquiries about the enforcement activity that day.“Preparing a comprehensive public release takes time, as investigators must ensure the information is accurate and that its release does not compromise the ongoing investigation. The full details are now being released as they are appropriate for public disclosure.”On the absence of charges, she said the investigation remains complex. “Investigations involving clandestine drug laboratories and organized crime are complex and require extensive follow-up. Investigators are currently preparing a Report to Crown Counsel, which includes expert reports and other evidentiary materials required for charge assessment.“In British Columbia, police do not approve charges. Charge approval is the responsibility of the BC Prosecution Service, which independently assesses whether the charge approval standard has been met. At this time, there is no anticipated timeline for the completion of the Report to Crown Counsel or for any charge approval decision.”