Fraud analyst claims BC Nurses' Union fails to represent members

The BC Nurses’ Union has failed to represent its members regarding workplace issues, says a certified fraud analyst.The BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) and Health Science Association (HSA) compose the Nurses Bargaining Association (NBA). In a Tuesday substack post, Lex Acker said HSA annual reports are more extensive than those of the BCNU.“Year over year, BCNU’s reports have fewer pages, with only two pages of somewhat objective operating metrics. Whereas HSA’s reports are much lengthier and have detailed performance measures and stated dollar awards in favour of their members. In contrast to HSA’s, BCNU’s annual reports are strikingly and pathologically narcissistic,” Acker writes.However, Acker said both groups have the “ideological cancer” of DEI –diversity, equity, and inclusion, which he calls “the rebranding of racism and bigotry made to look cool,” as minorities are continually favoured.“DEI results in severe and often crippling capital misallocation because it allocates resources based on feelings and group identities instead of factual merit. It appeals to useful idiots seeking an opportunity to conceal their incompetence by virtue-signalling their ‘goodness’ of integrating other incompetents in places where they shouldn’t be,” Acker explains.“DEI adherents are easy to spot, they add pronouns following their name on their social media profiles and email signatures. A virtue-signalling statement that they operate on some ancestral Indigenous territory often follows their email signature. DEI causes institutions to fail and makes a home for corrupt behaviours.”Acker says such “ideologically driven activities” lead to “misallocating members’ union dues,” leaving HSA with stage 3 “DEI cancer” and BCNU at a terminal stage 4. Acker alleges the DEI distraction has caused the union to fail to represent its members.BCNU’s annual reports show the number of new grievances opened grew from 1,352 to 3,334 in 2023, meaning 6.8% of the membership grieved something. There were 1,265 grievances closed in 2022 and 2,422 in 2023. That means new, but unresolved grievances had grown from 87 to 912.By contrast HSA opened and opened 1,140 new grievances in 2023, but closed 1,185, lowering net new unresolved grievances by 45.Based on drops in the BCNU Grievance Settlement Fund, Acker concludes the union spent just $90,088 on grievances in 2023 — just $37.20 per closed grievance.“It speaks for itself,” Acker says.Appeals for long-term disability claims at BCNU had 95% success in 2018, but fell to 71% in 2020, as it was in 2023. The number of workers’ compensation board cases closed successfully dropped by 28.4% from 616 in 2017 to 441 in 2020. Since then, BCNU ceased to report the metric.In 2021 and 2023, BCNU’s OHS expense was $7,016,731 and $4,448,869 respectively, a drop of 36.6% over two years. Meanwhile, BCNU’s net operating profit grew from $5,966,377 to $17,010,066 in 2021 and 2023 respectively.“BCNU had a whopping increase of 185% over the last two years in profitability while member representation for LTD claims, WorkSafe BC appeals, OHS issues and WCB cases worsened significantly,” Acker points out.Meanwhile, HSA made 27 successful appeals for long-term disability, earning those members $12,194,682 in overall monetary benefit. Also, 21 successful WCB appeals gained $1,398,723 for members.Corinne Mori and hundreds of terminated nurses have formed a legal retainer group and have filed complaints with the BC Labour Board against BCNU for failing to represent them. Nurses with unresolved issues such as LTD claims, WorkSafe, WCB, OHS, etc. interested in joining Mori’s legal retainer can reach out at https://www.bcnursesfightmandates.ca/contact or email bcnunurses@gmail.com or Corinne Mori at stopmannow@gmail.com.Acker is married to a Nanaimo, B.C. nurse who lost her job due to vaccine mandates. He testified to the National Citizens Inquiry in June that denials of EI claims for the unvaccinated were based on fraud and abuse and that claimants are owed $12.9 billion.On Substack, Acker estimated the vaccine mandate resulted 9.7% termination rate from positions in B.C. Health, based on vacancies. His analysis of employer pension contributions suggested similar termination rates of 8.6% to 11.5%.A request for comment to the BCNU did not receive a reply.