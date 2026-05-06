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Freedom Charter, tax cuts and land acknowledgment bans: BC Conservatives stake out turf in final stretch

In the closing days before ballots go out, the five BC Conservative leadership finalists are making their clearest distinctions yet — Fulmer’s rights manifesto, Black’s aggressive five-point plan, Milobar’s emphasis on proven electability, Findlay’s energy-corridor Western vision, and Elliott’s push to ban land acknowledgments in the public service.