Freedom Charter, tax cuts and land acknowledgment bans: BC Conservatives stake out turf in final stretch

VANCOUVER — The Conservative Party of BC leadership campaign is coming down to its final stretch, with another candidate unveiling a unique campaign platform proposal..Yuri Fulmer released his “British Columbia Freedom Charter.” It's the latest manoeuvre for a politician accused of being an opportunist by some and a clever strategist by others.The document, promoted on Fulmer’s campaign site and social channels, frames the charter as legislation that would make British Columbia “the freest province in Canada.” It lists 12 core commitments ranging from property rights and repeal of DRIPA to bans on mandatory digital ID, compelled ideological speech and motorized-vehicle restrictions on Crown land.Fulmer, a Vancouver businessman, Capilano University chancellor and former Conservative candidate, positioned the charter as the centrepiece of his campaign to “protect our party” and “build our province.”Fulmer rose quickly from the bottom on many leadership candidate lists after signing a so-called “Unite the Right” memorandum of understanding with OneBC representative Dallas Brodie, before falling back down many lists on account of providing substantive or reasonable details related to the agreement..It remains unclear, even after emails from the Western Standard to both the Fulmer campaign and elements within OneBC, what five ridings would be surrendered to OneBC candidates or if five individuals have yet been identified to run for OneBC.The Western Standard also spoke to President of the Conservative Party of BC, Angelo Isidorou, who said he remained unsure of how such a memorandum of understanding could even be enforced.Meanwhile, Fulmer's opponent Iain Black has unveiled his “Five-Point Premier’s Plan,” positioning it as “Job Two” after “Job One: Repeal DRIPA” in a bid to deliver rapid economic turnaround, restore public safety and rebalance social policy if he wins the party’s leadership race.The plan, detailed on Black’s campaign website and promoted heavily in recent campaign stops and social media, centres on aggressive tax relief, health-care reform through private delivery, regulatory speed-ups, tougher law-and-order measures and “back-to-basics” education changes..Black’s platform is notably more economy- and governance-focused than Fulmer’s broader “British Columbia Freedom Charter,” which emphasizes individual rights, property protections, medical conscience and parental notification in a poster-style list of 12 planks.Whether the Five-Point Plan can unify the party’s urban, suburban and rural factions — or prove saleable in a general election — remains to be seen. Black’s campaign argues that only detailed, costed policy and executive experience can move British Columbia “back on track.”Rivals, including the sitting MLA and existing finance critic Peter Milobar, have countered that some promises risk deepening the very fiscal and legal uncertainties the province faces.As the Conservative Party of B.C. leadership race enters its final chapter — with ballots mailing to members May 23-29 and results due May 30 — the five contenders are sharpening their eleventh-hour pitches to stand out from the pack..Milobar is pitching his unmatched governing experience as the only sitting MLA and former three-term mayor of Kamloops, emphasizing fiscal restraint, government accountability and electability as the pragmatic choice best positioned to defeat the NDP. He is also the only leadership candidate who is undefeated electorally, winning eight of his last eight elections.Fulmer is leaning heavily on his newly unveiled “British Columbia Freedom Charter,” a 12-plank rights manifesto promising property protections.Black is countering with his detailed “Five-Point Premier’s Plan” centred on deep tax cuts, private-sector health delivery, regulatory timelines and public-safety crackdowns.Kerry-Lynne Findlay is pitching a “Western Alliance” vision of energy corridors, pipelines, fast-tracked resource projects and interprovincial trade to empower British Columbia alongside Alberta and Saskatchewan.Caroline Elliott, long regarded as a favourite to win the race, is drawing attention with her pledge to ban land acknowledgments by public officials and in the public service.