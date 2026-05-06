BC

Freedom Charter, tax cuts and land acknowledgment bans: BC Conservatives stake out turf in final stretch

In the closing days before ballots go out, the five BC Conservative leadership finalists are making their clearest distinctions yet — Fulmer’s rights manifesto, Black’s aggressive five-point plan, Milobar’s emphasis on proven electability, Findlay’s energy-corridor Western vision, and Elliott’s push to ban land acknowledgments in the public service.
Five candidates faced off at the Conservative leadership debate hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network in Vancouver on Friday night.
Five candidates faced off at the Conservative leadership debate hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network in Vancouver on Friday night.Photo: Alex Zoltan / The Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
land acknowledgement
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news