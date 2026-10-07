BC

Full court details on the trans-national Tumbler Ridge arrest

A 41-page complaint, sworn Friday, alleges the Bellingham man agreed to record a livestream, sent money, promised not to call police, and helped start the family car after two relatives were shot, so Van Rootselaar could drive to the school.
Full court details on the trans-national Tumbler Ridge arrest
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Seattle
Openai
Bellingham
Tumbler Ridge
Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Jesse Van Rootselaar
Tumbler Ridge shooter
Cody James Bryant
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