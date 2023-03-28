Paul Stanley Schmidt

A GoFundMe page is up for the family of a stabbing victim who was killed outside a Vancouver Starbucks.

Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, was fatally stabbed following “a brief altercation” outside the café at around 5:40 pm on March 26, 2023.

timagis
timagis

Why wasn't anybody helping the man or going after the attacker. Nope to busy taking frigging video of it. Our society Fd up

fpenner
fpenner

The problem with Canada is Canadians. No one cares unless something directly affects them. That’s why 50 people show up at the Calgary rallies when there should be thousands.

guest800
guest800

You are so right.

cptover
cptover

Trudeau's cultural enrichment

