A GoFundMe page is up for the family of a stabbing victim who was killed outside a Vancouver Starbucks.
Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, was fatally stabbed following “a brief altercation” outside the café at around 5:40 pm on March 26, 2023.
Horrifying footage emerged on social media shortly after the incident in which Schmidt — who was at the popular coffee shop with his wife and children — was attacked by a man in a grey hoodie and red track pants.
One customer continues tip sip his coffee as Schmidt goes to the ground and the man filming the killing doesn't lower his phone to help.
"This is horrendous. How can such things happen?! Do the people doing nothing to assist this man or call for help or stop the killer think it’s some kind of video game? This is what losing our basic values and social cohesion looks like," said People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier,
The suspect — 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal — was charged with second degree murder after being arrested at the scene.
Investigators don't believe the victim and suspect knew each other, however the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation.
The GoFundMe page has since been set up for Schmidt’s family, with $4,000 in donations as of 11 am March 28, 2023.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(4) comments
Why wasn't anybody helping the man or going after the attacker. Nope to busy taking frigging video of it. Our society Fd up
The problem with Canada is Canadians. No one cares unless something directly affects them. That’s why 50 people show up at the Calgary rallies when there should be thousands.
You are so right.
Trudeau's cultural enrichment
