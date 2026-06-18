BC

Gold company claims B.C. expropriated mine without pay to settle with First Nation

The company says it was lured in to clean up an environmental mess, only to have its claims sterilized by Orders in Council with no compensation or notice.
BC Premier David Eby attends a Musqueam ceremony for National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2024.
BC Premier David Eby attends a Musqueam ceremony for National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2024.BC government photo
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Caroline Elliott
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