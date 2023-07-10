Elizabeth May

 

 Courtesy Michael McArthur/CBC

Green Party leader Elizabeth May was admitted to hospital last week due to exhaustion caused by her workload, as stated in her weekly update to her constituents.

According to a post on her website, John Kidder, May's husband, shared that the MP from British Columbia spent a few days in a hospital near Victoria. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

guest1360
guest1360

Has she been officially diagnosed with "climate change" yet?

Report
guest1359
guest1359

She is not as fatigued as we are having to listen to her all these years.

Report
ljstd007
ljstd007

Maybe the drunk will just fade away…we can only hope!

Report
Gerast
Gerast

Awww she just needs to lay off the booze and boosters.

Report
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍

Report
Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Well that should shut her up for a while.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Hospitalized for alcohol poisoning and abuse.

Report
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

One of the biggest fascists forcing the for profit mRNA kill shot “vaccine”

Poetic justice perhaps?

Report
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍

Report
guest50
guest50

Please, please don't tell me that May is going to get the MP's financial, bloodsucking version of Worker's Comp.

Report
Amy08
Amy08

🤣 from the c19 jabs more like

Report

