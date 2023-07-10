Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Green Party leader Elizabeth May was admitted to hospital last week due to exhaustion caused by her workload, as stated in her weekly update to her constituents.
According to a post on her website, John Kidder, May's husband, shared that the MP from British Columbia spent a few days in a hospital near Victoria.
She was discharged on Saturday and is now recuperating at home.
Kidder also expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the amount of work expected from MPs and party leaders.
He criticized the long and exhausting sessions during the recent spring session of Parliament, calling them “idiotic” and comparing them to situations that would lead to complaints from unions in other workplaces.
“Elizabeth was undone last week from sheer overwork, fatigue and stress,” said Kidder’s post.
“Does it not seem odd to you that we expect our parliamentarians to work double shifts through May and June, sometimes 19-hour days, to sit until midnight almost every day, to keep up with their always demanding constituency work, and still to have minds at all?”
Kidder also expressed his concerns about the healthcare system in BC.
He mentioned that neither he nor May have a family doctor and they have faced situations where they had to wait in the emergency room for care.
He also said the need to call clinics to secure an appointment before they become fully booked for the day.
“She’s at home now, will take it easy for at least another week,” wrote Kidder.
May, 69, has represented Saanich — Gulf Islands as an MP since 2011. She made history by becoming the first-ever Green Party member elected to the House of Commons.
After serving as the Green leader for 11 years, she stepped down in 2019.
However, due to significant disagreements within the party under the leadership of her successor, Annamie Paul, May decided to run for the position again.
Last fall, May was re-elected as the Green Party leader. During her campaign, she said she would share the leadership role with her co-leader, Jonathan Pedneault.
On Monday, Pedneault said he is taking on additional responsibilities while May takes some “very well-deserved time off.”
