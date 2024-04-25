Green Party’s May distraught over deputy leader’s logging protest conviction, jail time

Green Partly leader Elizabeth May is speaking out against the conviction — and jail time — imposed on her deputy leader for protesting logging on Vancouver Island.Angela Davidson — also known as ‘Rainbow Eyes’ — was convicted in January of seven counts of criminal contempt for breaching a court injunction and bail conditions for a series of protests at the Fairy Creek logging camp on Vancouver Island in the spring of 2021.On Wednesday she was sentenced to 60 days and 75 hours of community service for her role in the protests near Port Renfrew that saw more than 1,000 people arrested at the Teal Cedar Products logging camp where it had licences to cut old-growth timber..Fairy Creek is located 120 km west of Victoria on Vancouver Island’s south coast.After her initial charge, Davidson was subsequently arrested six more times for returning to the area when she had been ordered not to and for breaching the terms of her house arrest.She received credit for 12 days served and will serve the remaining 48 days in jail.May named her deputy leader of the Greens in February of this year. In response to the sentence, May accused the courts of protecting corporate profits over the public interest.In a statement she said the party stands “in solidarity with our brave deputy leader Rainbow Eyes who is to lose her freedom for the ‘crime’ of trying to protect the old growth forest the provincial government had said it would protect from logging — and then did nothing.”