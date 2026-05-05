BC

Greens eat Eby's lunch as Conservatives surge ahead in latest Angus Reid poll

“The BC Greens appear to be benefitting slightly from the BC NDP exodus,” the Angus Reid release states as more than half of NDP supporters remain committed to DRIPA.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026, after reading a joint statement with the First Nations Leadership Council.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026, after reading a joint statement with the First Nations Leadership Council.@RobShaw_BC / X
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