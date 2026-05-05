Greens eat Eby's lunch as Conservatives surge ahead in latest Angus Reid poll

VANCOUVER — A new poll released by the Angus Reid Institute shows the BC Conservatives have surged to a 10-point lead over the governing BC New Democratic Party, even as the party remains without a permanent leader — owing, at least in part, to an apparent resurgence for the BC Green Party under its new leader..The poll, which shows 47% of decided voters now back the Conservatives, compared to 37% for the NDP, marks a significant shift in political support in 2026. .The drop in BC NDP support coincides with a sharp decline in approval ratings for Premier David Eby, whose approval has fallen from 53% in March 2025 to 33% today. It likewise coincides with a rise in support for both the BC Conservatives in the midst of a five-way leadership race and the BC Greens under the leadership of Emily Lowan since September 2025.The data suggests the debate over DRIPA has become a central political fault line. The legislation, formally known as the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, has faced renewed scrutiny after the NDP government considered but ultimately declined to suspend it earlier this year following backlash from First Nations leaders.All five remaining Conservative leadership candidates have pledged to repeal the law, a position that appears to have broader public support than expected. According to the poll, 47% of British Columbians support repealing DRIPA, including 26% of those who voted NDP in the 2024 election.The findings also point to a divided electorate on reconciliation efforts more broadly. While 41% of respondents believe enough has been done and no further action is needed, a slim majority of 51% disagree. Among those, 34% say there is still a significant amount of work required.The numbers suggest the NDP is facing pressure from multiple directions, with slipping approval ratings, internal policy tensions, and a resurgent opposition capitalizing on voter uncertainty around reconciliation policy and resource development.While the BC Conservatives, still without a permanent leader following John Rustad’s resignation and weeks away from choosing a replacement, have made full repeal a unifying demand among all leadership candidates, Lowan has emerged as the lone voice among party leaders calling for DRIPA to remain untouched.The BC Greens have repeatedly positioned themselves as the only party with a “stable, consistent hand” on the issue, rejecting both the Conservatives’ repeal push and the NDP’s repeated attempts to amend or suspend key provisions of the legislation aimed at aligning provincial laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples..“The BC Greens appear to be benefitting slightly from the BC NDP exodus,” the Angus Reid release states.Eby’s government has faced intense and prolonged pressure over DRIPA, first floating plans to suspend or weaken sections — even floating the idea of extending the spring session to accomplish his goals — before backing down entirely amid First Nations backlash and an alleged lack of caucus consensus..Most commentary on the latest release from Angus Reid has focused on the BC Conservatives surging ahead of Eby despite remaining without a leader. However, one of the more understated elements of the new numbers is what appears to be a Green Party cannibalization of fledgling NDP support — particularly among voters who want to keep DRIPA intact..In stark contrast to much of the social media chatter and all five BC Conservative leadership candidates promoting themselves as the one most strongly positioned to repeal DRIPA, nearly three quarters of NDP supporters polled by Angus Reid either oppose or strongly oppose scrapping the legislation.Amongst BC Conservatives, the numbers are practically inverted, with 76% supporting or strongly supporting DRIPA's repeal.Regardless of DRIPA's fate, the dual erosion of NDP support highlights the political bind Eby faces as the party tries to thread the needle between his government's so-called "reconciliation commitments" and growing public frustration over property rights, mineral development and economic uncertainty.