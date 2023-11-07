Guilbeault says political parties need to show leadership on climate change

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said climate change is costing Canadians more every year. “We can’t go back to the Stone Age,” tweeted Guilbeault on Monday. “All parties in the House of Commons need to show leadership to fight climate change while supporting Canadians with affordability challenges.”.If political parties do not have a climate plan, Guilbeault said they “don’t have an economic plan or a vision for the future.” He added the carbon tax is a pillar of the Canadian government’s climate plan, accounting for up to one-third of greenhouse gas cuts by 2030. “It’s about making sure big polluters pay and putting those funds directly back into the pockets of families, with low and middle income benefitting the most,” he said. Conservative nomination candidate Shawn Quenneville (Sudbury, ON) said arson was behind the wildfires. “It was arson in Greece, in Hawaii, in Quebec and it was powerlines that hit trees in BC,” said Quenneville. “You are a liar, sir.”.The House of Commons voted 135-186 against a motion calling for the carbon tax to be removed on all sources of home heating on Monday. READ MORE: Liberals, Bloc Quebecois vote down motion against carbon tax“I declare the motion defeated,” said Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus. Since the Canadian government has implemented a temporary, three-year pause to the carbon tax on home heating oil, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre filed a motion calling on the House of Commons “to extend that pause to all forms of home heating fuels.”