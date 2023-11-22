Guilbeault’s office cannot find letters saying 'thank you' for the carbon tax

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault’s office said it cannot find thank you notes from carbon tax supporters 'Jill' and 'Bob,' according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “After a thorough search, no records were found concerning this request,” said Guilbeault’s office in a letter to an access to information and privacy (ATIP) request applicant. Guilbeault cited during Question Period correspondence from 'Jill and Bob' as evidence of the popularity of the carbon tax. The ATIP request applicant asked for correspondence from Jill and Bob referred to by him. He spoke about the correspondence on October 19 when questioned by Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River, MB). Mazier expressed skepticism about Canadians thanking cabinet for the carbon tax. “I don’t recall ever receiving a piece of carbon tax fan mail from a Canadian,” said Mazier. He asked if the Canadian government recognizes its second carbon tax was not worth the cost. Guilbeault responded by saying Jill lives in Regina-Qu’Appelle, SK. “She recently shared that she gets more money back than she pays out and that it helps her at the grocery store,” he said. While he spoke about love towards the carbon tax, Mazier asked why the Canadian government ignored its own advice and went ahead with a second one. He said Bob is a teacher who wrote to his office. “He just received his carbon pricing rebate,” he said. “This year he and his partner will receive $720.” That is more than $13 per week. Bob told his office that he is making more money. Guilbeault’s office did not respond to media requests for the letters. The House of Commons erupted in laughter and jeers following his remarks. Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus suspended proceedings. Fergus called for order. “I am certain we all love to get letters,” said Fergus. Mazier admitted it is “interesting to see Minister Guilbeault only found two people in all of Canada who sent him fan mail on his costly carbon tax.”“I’d be curious to hear how many thousands of letters he receives from Canadians who oppose his costly carbon tax,” he said. Many British Columbians want the carbon tax reduced or scrapped, according to a November 13 poll conducted by Innovative Research Group (IRG) on behalf of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). READ MORE: Poll finds about half of British Columbians oppose carbon tax“The polling numbers are crystal clear: British Columbians want carbon and gas tax relief,” said CTF BC Director Carson Binda. IRG found 49% of British Columbians oppose the carbon tax. It said one-quarter of them support it.