Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Cabinet issued a public safety order that ended the experimental decriminalization of cocaine and other narcotics in schoolyards, airports, and other targeted locations in British Columbia on Thursday.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, BC implemented a blanket decriminalization of simple drug possession across the province on January 31.
“This will ensure law enforcement has the tools they need to address public drug use concerns,” Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks said in a statement. British Columbians must “feel safe in their communities.”
The notice starts on September 18. Possessing all narcotics classified as restricted under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act will once again be prohibited in places like schoolyards, daycare centres, airports, and "any motor vehicle or watercraft operated by a minor."
The cabinet order also prohibits any member of the Canadian Armed Forces or Coast Guard on a marine vessel or helicopter from carrying any quantity of illegal narcotics.
Cabinet had granted British Columbia its blanket waiver under the Act to suspend criminal sanctions over possession of up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine and other narcotics until 2026.
It was the first cabinet order of its kind since Parliament criminalized cocaine and opium in 1911.
A few days after the order was issued, Parliament was informed about problems near schoolyards.
“A week after the government decriminalized, my son’s daycare had to be shut down because people were injecting illicit substances and leaving things behind,” Conservative MP Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui, BC) earlier told the Commons.
“I could not take my son to daycare that day. He goes to a school in downtown Abbotsford.”
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre expressed surprise on Thursday that people were allowed to have drugs near schools in the first place.
“This is just how radical and out of touch Justin Trudeau has become,” said Poilievre.
“We have to acknowledge Justin Trudeau and the federal New Democratic Party are radical and extreme to the point they allowed crack and heroin in the first place to be present in our playgrounds and around our schools. Isn’t it incredible?”
On May 19, Poilievre sponsored a Commons motion asking that cabinet “immediately reverse its deadly policies and redirect all funds from taxpayer-funded hard drug programs to addiction treatment and recovery programs.”
Poilievre pointed out that the spending since 2017 added up to more than $800 million. However, the motion was not passed, with 209 people voting against it and 113 in favour.
“One thing I understand about the Conservatives and what they are bringing forward is frustration,” said New Democrat MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni, BC).
“Canadians are frustrated by the lack of action by the government to respond to this crisis.”
This is how messed up the left-wing wing nuts are. Only a complete idiot could think that allowing drug addicts to possess and use illegal drugs is a good idea.
