Illegal drugs

Illegal drugs 

 Courtesy Steve PB/Wikimedia Commons

Cabinet issued a public safety order that ended the experimental decriminalization of cocaine and other narcotics in schoolyards, airports, and other targeted locations in British Columbia on Thursday.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, BC implemented a blanket decriminalization of simple drug possession across the province on January 31.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This is how messed up the left-wing wing nuts are. Only a complete idiot could think that allowing drug addicts to possess and use illegal drugs is a good idea.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.