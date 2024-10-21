Harm reduction advocate says Rustad irresponsible for refusing to work with BC NDP

Canadian harm reduction activist Guy Felicella said British Columbia Conservative leader John Rustad should not have promised to put people through another nasty election cycle as soon as possible. The votes have been cast in BC, and the polls are closed. “There’s recounting to be done, but what the people of BC really need now is a government that finds a way to work together for the people, not for their own thirst for power,” tweeted Felicella on Sunday. “@JohnRustad4BC’s vow to make things as difficult as possible for the NDP to govern and bring them down ASAP was incredibly disrespectful to BC voters who made their wishes known yesterday.”.Since the election cycle was toxic, Felicella said he does not “think I’m alone in saying I’ve had enough of the hate, misinformation and divisiveness of this election cycle.” He added people need a break. “We want to see you work with what the voters gave you to govern this province appropriately,” he said. Rustad said on Saturday the BC NDP will not keep its promises if it forms government. .WATCH: Rustad vows to keep fighting for British Columbians regardless of election outcome.“And that is something I’m almost guaranteed to risk,” he said. “The Conservative Party of British Columbia if we’re in that situation, we are going to make it as difficult as possible for this NDP to do any more destruction to this province.”.The polls had closed for the BC election and votes were waiting to be finalized on Sunday..BC ELECTION: Results inconclusive with over 99% of votes counted.Early results were promising for the BC Conservatives, but the NDP made up the difference.Elections BC said the NDP sat at 46 seats and the Conservatives had 45 as of Sunday at 12:30 a.m. PST. The BC Greens had two seats, setting the scene for a situation like the 2017 election.