Health Canada says drug decriminalization did not cause more social disorder

Health Canada said confidential data indicates its experiment with drug decriminalization in British Columbia has not caused more public drug use, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Public drug use is a longstanding issue that predates the granting of the exemption,” said Health Canada in a briefing note. “To date, there are no data that indicate the exemption has led to an increase in public drug consumption.”Health Canada did not release the data. BC decriminalized personal possession of various illicit drugs for three years effective 2023. READ MORE: 'Twas the night before drug possession is decriminalized in BCBritish Columbians can carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine and more without fear of criminal penalties.The exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act will be in effect from Jan. 31, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2026, across BC. Health Canada said it receives regular monthly statistics from the BC government on drug-related arrests, drug poisonings, emergency room visits and other data. “We have put in place controls to monitor this exemption,” it said. “British Columbia must provide Health Canada with monthly, quarterly and annual data updates in addition to a third party evaluation.”With this data, it said officials meet often to clarify it and work through any issues. “There is more work to be done, and we are working with the province to ensure there is rigorous monitoring and analysis of the data and evidence,” it said. “We are committed to continuing to closely monitor this exemption to assess impact and inform mitigation measures for any unintended consequences.”Cabinet amended its order in September to reinstate a ban on drug possession in BC airports, Coast Guard vessels, schoolyards and other areas designed for children. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks said the reinstatement was intended to “address public drug use concerns.”Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre expressed astonishment drug possession in schoolyards was ever permitted in the first place. Poilievre said this “is just how radical and out of touch Justin Trudeau has become.”“We have to acknowledge Justin Trudeau and the federal New Democratic Party are radical and extreme to the point they allowed crack and heroin in the first place to be present in our playgrounds and around our schools,” said Poilievre. “Isn’t it incredible?”