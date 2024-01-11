BC

Health Canada says safe drug supply had minimal impact, despite $820 million cost

A person pictured during a rally in support of the Drug User Liberation Front in Vancouver on Nov. 3, 2023.
A person pictured during a rally in support of the Drug User Liberation Front in Vancouver on Nov. 3, 2023. Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Health Canada
Safe Supply
Substance Use
Changes
Opioid Use
Canadian Drugs And Substances Strategy
Supervised Consumption Sites

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news