Hearing investigates election interference by Chinese agents who targetted Canadian politicians

Commission on Foreign Interference (CFI) Head Marie-Josee Hogue opened the hearings into election meddling by Chinese agents by pledging to be thorough with her investigation, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Commission lawyers and I are neutral and impartial,” said Hogue at a hearing Monday. “We represent the public interest.”Hogue admitted the CFI’s goal “is to uncover the truth whatever it may be.”“We will make every effort to get to the bottom of this and understand what the country has faced and what it may still be facing in terms of foreign interference,” she said.“Foreign interference in our democratic institutions is a very serious issue.”Evidence to date shows Chinese agents targetted Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and NDP MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC). Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond East, BC) blamed his election defeat in 2021 on “a coordinated attack against me and my Party.”Canadian government investigators documented strange practices involving the Liberal nomination race in 2019 that saw independent MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) win. Dong quit the Liberal caucus after admitting to repeated contacts with Chinese diplomats. The CFI is mandated to complete the first of two public reports by May 3. Centre for Free Expression lawyer John Mather said the inquiry owes Canadians a full investigation. “Transparency is necessary to ensure Canadians have confidence in their elections,” said Mather. “Canadians have the right to know what happened, how their government responded and the ongoing threat that may persist.”During this process, Mather said Canadians should not be left in the dark. “If Canadians are deprived of information about their government, there cannot be informed public discourse,” he said. “Informed public discourse is a foundation of genuine democracy.”Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault, who warned cabinet about misconduct by Chinese agents, will testify on Thursday. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc will appear for cross-examination on Friday. “We want to show Canadians that issues affecting our democracy go beyond partisan considerations,” said LeBlanc. With Hogue, LeBlanc said cabinet expects her to follow the evidence. A reporter asked him if cabinet and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify. “I would not imagine I or my colleagues or senior officials would want anything but to be available and forthcoming,” he said. The Canadian government released a poll to gain intelligence from Chinese Canadians on the state of relations between the two countries on Jan. 5 as the election interference inquiry loomed. READ MORE: Public inquiry into potential Chinese interference in Canadian election to launch January 29Cabinet polled Chinese Canadians in British Columbia on how they think relations between the two countries can be improved. The research was conducted on the heels of demands for a public inquiry into alleged election interference by Chinese operatives. All MPs except the Liberals voted in favour of an inquiry in March and May.