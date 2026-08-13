BC

Heavily redacted Tumbler Ridge documents leave response timelines, footage and online activity blacked out

Despite a successful media court challenge, large sections of the Tumbler Ridge shooting files — covering surveillance footage, witness statements and the suspect’s social media — remain blacked out while the RCMP investigation continues and a coroner’s inquest is prepared.
A photo outside of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.
A photo outside of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. WS Will Vasseur
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Rcmp
Bc Coroner Service
Jatinder Baidwan
Tumbler Ridge
Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Jesse Van Rootselaar
Tumbler Ridge shooter
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