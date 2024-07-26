Henry rescinds COVID emergency, ends vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

British Columbia Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has issued an order ending the public health emergency for COVID-19 and rescinding all related orders, including the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Since 2020, BC has been in a provincial public health emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. “While COVID-19 is not gone, we now have high levels of protection in the healthcare system and in communities throughout BC,” said Henry in a Friday statement. Henry said the latest epidemiological data she has received shows the risk posed by COVID-19 is reduced. She added the level of protection provided by vaccines and hybrid immunity is helping to protect people. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of the Provincial Health Officer of BC (OPHOBC) reviewed the COVID-19 restrictions based on data and evidence such as infection rates, sources of transmission, the presence of clusters and outbreaks, the number of people in hospital and in intensive care, deaths, immunization rates, vaccine availability, and the vulnerability of certain groups. In addition, the OPHOBC monitored trends throughout BC, the rest of Canada, and other jurisdictions and has watched closely the evolution of the COVID-19 virus through whole genome sequencing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions were lifted as the situation changed. Henry said BC is “now at the point where I am confident we can continue to manage COVID-19 without the need for the public health emergency.”“The past four years have been extraordinary, and I know they have had a tremendous impact on all of us, our families, and communities,” she said.“I remain immensely grateful to the people of BC who have risen to the occasion and did their best to support each other throughout these most-challenging times with kindness and compassion.”The BC government said it would be mandating healthcare workers disclose their immunization status to help keep people safe because of Henry dropping the mandates. “Healthcare workers are strong supporters of vaccination and the vast majority have stepped up to get immunized and keep themselves and those they care for safe,” said BC Health Minister Adrian Dix.“By shifting to a new requirement for healthcare workers to report their immune status for key vaccine preventable diseases including COVID-19, we are continuing to take actions that keep people safe, support a healthy workforce, and a strong healthcare system.”Moving forward, the BC government said all healthcare workers public healthcare settings must report their immunization for COVID-19 and influenza and their immune status for other critical vaccine preventable diseases. It said collecting these records will allow for quick action to be taken if there is an exposure, outbreak or future pandemic to ensure unimmune healthcare workers who follow appropriate measures.The BC Conservatives responded by saying Henry and the NDP ended their vaccine mandates because of immense pressure from it. “What is different from yesterday, or a month ago, or several months ago?” said the BC Conservatives. “This is clearly political — every other jurisdiction in North America has already hired back workers.”.The BC Conservatives said British Columbians should not have to wait for an election to have healthcare workers hired back. The BC government extended its vaccine mandate to require all healthcare workers take COVID-19 vaccines in 2022. READ MORE: BC to roll out new vaccine mandates for all healthcare workersBC healthcare workers in acute care, long-term care, hospitals and community care settings had been required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This extension included family doctors, dentists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, and all other regulated health professionals working in private practices.“We are still at risk of having yet another variant arise,” said Henry.