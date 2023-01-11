Salvatore Vetro and BC Premier David Eby
Left courtesy Salvatore Vetro, Right courtesy CBC.

Elections BC approved a recall petition against Premier David Eby.

The attempt is spearheaded by Vancouver’s Salvatore Vetro, a local actor and retired HandyDART driver.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The government of British Columbia is an illegitimate regime and they must be overthrown!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Take down the petty tyrant. Let's go!

Drax
Drax

BC IS under dictatorship, but the general public thinks that's normal. When gov controls private business and medical, that STATE capitalism. Gee, sounds like China.

MLC
MLC

There is something about the positions in politics such as attorney/solicitor general, public safety minister etc etc that attract the most autocratic and power driven.

BC NDP are an even more inclined to this philosophy. Suggestive that the further politically extremist (left or right) a political party is, the greater the urge to absolute power. The well known difficulty with absolute power is absolute corruption....

