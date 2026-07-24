BC

High-risk sex offender Kenneth Kirton arrested after latest halfway house walkaway

Vancouver police arrested high-risk sex offender Kenneth Nolan Kirton on Thursday after he failed, again, to return to his halfway house, continuing a nearly biannual tradition of breaches and halfway house walkaways prompting multiple Canada-wide warrants in recent years.
Kenneth Kirton
Kenneth KirtonVPD file photo
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Assault
Vancouver Police Department
Attempted Murder
Supervision
Halfway House
Kenneth Kirton
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Western Standard
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