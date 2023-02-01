Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw, relieved of her duties in Alberta by the UCP, has been hired in British Columbia as a deputy provincial health officer.
BC Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the news in a Wednesday morning press release.
“To help strengthen BC’s preparedness and response to present and future public health emergencies, I am pleased to share new additions to our public health leadership team at the office of the PHO,” said Henry.
“I’d like to welcome Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who joins on a six-month contract basis as a deputy provincial health officer.”
Henry says Hinshaw will support the work of the PHO while Dr. Martin Lavoie, also a deputy PHO, is on temporary assignment.
Hinshaw previously served as chief medical officer of health for Alberta.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in October that her first order of business was to to relieve Hinshaw of her duties.
"This is a management problem, our frontline workers need to be supported and we happen to know in a business when they fail to meet targets and they fail to meet direction you change management," Smith said at the time.
"I appreciate the work that Dr. Deena Hinshaw has done, but I think that we are in a new phase where we are now talking about treating coronavirus as endemic, as we do influenza. I will be developing a new team of public health advisors."
Hinshaw was axed in November and replaced by Dr. Mark Joffe.
In addition to Hinshaw, BC also hired Dr. Andrew Larder on temporary assignment for the next few months. Larder previously worked as a medical health officer for both Fraser and Interior Health.
“I feel very fortunate to work alongside such talented and dedicated public health experts and I know their expertise will be a great assistance as we emerge from the pandemic and continue to address the many public health challenges facing the province,” said Henry.
Regardless of opinions on Provincial Chief Medical Officers and their capabilities, it will take more than anyone is reasonably capable of to address the issues in BC Interior Health Authority.
It may be of interest to review the administrative vs worker ratio is the medical authority/health care systems in various provinces. BC does stand out -
Win-win. The average IQ of both provinces went up.
A six month contract. Does that mean if The Notley Destruction party wins the May election than Hinshaw will be back to unleash some more hardship on Albertans. Oh but the revenge!!
Ought not be surprised.. BC aka 'bring communism' and 'bring cash'
Doubling down, it's what folks do when they're ego tells them they have nothing to lose.
BC continues to be a cesspool.
What a joke - she gets a huge payout for tyranny in AB and then goes to a massive new job in BC - how many surgeries could we have done with the millions paid to her?
BC is run by communist and Hinshaw was booted out of Alberta because she is a communist. One day BC'ers might figure that out.
Bonnie (Mengele) Henry should be wearing a noose at Nuremberg 2 as she steps through the trap door
She is a psychotic mass murdering big Pharma criminal and a pathological liar who keeps doubling down on the mRNA kill shot heart attack injections no matter what evidence keeps unfolding
Unprecedented evil and corruption
Now there's two of them in BC...
hmm, could have hired back 2 or 3 non vaxaholic nurses for this new hire and that would have been a verifiable benefit to British Columbians. Instead, now we have 2 pit vipers thrown into the swimming pool.
BC has now been dealt a deadly duo in the Henry-Hinshaw merging of evil entities! Maybe Alberta can send them Nutley too.
The awake should dump the woke insanity in BC and high-tail it to AB or SK.
No remorse whatever. . . off to ply her trade on the poor people of BC. This makes my blood boil & why there can never be AMNESTY!
B.C. is still captured by the need to battle Covid, despite the fact that it is now endemic. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was a poor Chief Medical Officer since she was too attached to socialist dogma. She refused to accept that masks didn't work or that people developed immunity Covid.
They will always land on their feet, with liked minded people.
She will do fine there, they are used to her type.
Good. She ain't here.
Not surprised they would hire her. Surprised that she needs a job . . . we know how much she got paid by us (taxpayers) but she sure pushed those injections hard . . .
Dr. Bangs continues to fail forward in life instead of facing prison or the gallows.
Gotta love Henry’s stating she need to “address the many public health challenges facing the province” when such challenges are completely self inflicted due to her unscientific, fascist, and malicious vaccine mandates.
