Deena Hinshaw
Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw, relieved of her duties in Alberta by the UCP, has been hired in British Columbia as a deputy provincial health officer.

BC Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the news in a Wednesday morning press release.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

MLC
MLC

Regardless of opinions on Provincial Chief Medical Officers and their capabilities, it will take more than anyone is reasonably capable of to address the issues in BC Interior Health Authority.

It may be of interest to review the administrative vs worker ratio is the medical authority/health care systems in various provinces. BC does stand out -

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Win-win. The average IQ of both provinces went up.

00676
00676

A six month contract. Does that mean if The Notley Destruction party wins the May election than Hinshaw will be back to unleash some more hardship on Albertans. Oh but the revenge!!

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Ought not be surprised.. BC aka 'bring communism' and 'bring cash'

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Doubling down, it's what folks do when they're ego tells them they have nothing to lose.

Forgettable
Forgettable

BC continues to be a cesspool.

JPB
JPB

What a joke - she gets a huge payout for tyranny in AB and then goes to a massive new job in BC - how many surgeries could we have done with the millions paid to her?

Drax
Drax

BC is run by communist and Hinshaw was booted out of Alberta because she is a communist. One day BC'ers might figure that out.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Bonnie (Mengele) Henry should be wearing a noose at Nuremberg 2 as she steps through the trap door

She is a psychotic mass murdering big Pharma criminal and a pathological liar who keeps doubling down on the mRNA kill shot heart attack injections no matter what evidence keeps unfolding

Unprecedented evil and corruption

G K
G K

Now there's two of them in BC...

Grinder
Grinder

hmm, could have hired back 2 or 3 non vaxaholic nurses for this new hire and that would have been a verifiable benefit to British Columbians. Instead, now we have 2 pit vipers thrown into the swimming pool.

Mookster
Mookster

BC has now been dealt a deadly duo in the Henry-Hinshaw merging of evil entities! Maybe Alberta can send them Nutley too.

The awake should dump the woke insanity in BC and high-tail it to AB or SK.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

No remorse whatever. . . off to ply her trade on the poor people of BC. This makes my blood boil & why there can never be AMNESTY!

rianc
rianc

B.C. is still captured by the need to battle Covid, despite the fact that it is now endemic. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was a poor Chief Medical Officer since she was too attached to socialist dogma. She refused to accept that masks didn't work or that people developed immunity Covid.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

They will always land on their feet, with liked minded people.

PersonOne
PersonOne

She will do fine there, they are used to her type.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Good. She ain't here.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Not surprised they would hire her. Surprised that she needs a job . . . we know how much she got paid by us (taxpayers) but she sure pushed those injections hard . . .

Frank Jack
Frank Jack

Dr. Bangs continues to fail forward in life instead of facing prison or the gallows.

Gotta love Henry’s stating she need to “address the many public health challenges facing the province” when such challenges are completely self inflicted due to her unscientific, fascist, and malicious vaccine mandates.

