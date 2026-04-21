'How about the fifth time?' Visually mapping Eby’s chaotic DRIPA retreat

By mid-April, the line has dropped further. This is when the Eby government loudly considered making a DRIPA suspension bill a confidence motion — opening the possibility of snap election if it were to fail to secure a majority of votes in the legislature.

In attempting to wrap one’s mind around the Eby government’s seemingly panicked approach to DRIPA — including the willingness to stake the entire minority government on it — it helps to have some background on why many have accused the legislation of “paralyzing” British Columbia’s economy.

Relatively uncontroversial at the time, DRIPA was passed unanimously in 2019. The bill was well-intentioned in its original form, but has since been referred to as the equivalent of “legal malware.”

The turning point came with the December 2025 ruling by the BC Court of Appeal in the Gitxaała case. While the immediate dispute concerned the province’s mineral claims staking system, the decision had far broader implications.

The province’s highest court ruled that DRIPA, along with the related 2021 amendments to the Interpretation Act, is now justiciable.

In plain terms, this means anyone can take the government to court, and a judge can decide whether any law in British Columbia aligns with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples — also known as, "UNDRIP." If a law falls short, the court can order the Eby government to fix it.