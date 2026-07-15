BC

Hundreds of forestry jobs eliminated with permanent pulp mill closure near Prince George

The "permanent closure" is expected by the end of 2026. The company cites unsustainable losses, global pulp market shifts and persistent fibre supply challenges as reasons for the closure.
Crofton pulp and paper mill
Crofton pulp and paper millIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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David Eby
Forestry
Ravi Parmar
Canfor
Ward Stamer
Kiel Giddens
Forestry Minister Ravi Parmar
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Western Standard
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