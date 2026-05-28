BC

HYPOCRISY ALERT : Eby once opposed Olympics, now hides FIFA spending

The Eby-led BC NDP government says updated FIFA World Cup hosting costs won’t be released until after the spring legislative session ends May 28 — just weeks before the tournament kicks off.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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