'I don't think we can be over cautious,' says Dr. Bonnie Henry during hantavirus update

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the risk of hantavirus to the general public remains "infinitesimally low" following the return of four Canadians exposed on a cruise ship where a rare person-to-person outbreak occurred whilst also saying "I don't think we can be over cautious given the trauma we've all been through" in an apparent reference to the COVID-19 virus..Six Canadians who were aboard the MV Hondius are now back in Canada — four in British Columbia and two in Ontario — and are self-isolating as a precaution. Additional Canadians who may have had potential exposure on connecting flights are being monitored in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.Henry provided the update Monday following the arrival of the four B.C.-connected individuals in Victoria on Sunday evening. They include a couple from the Yukon and others with ties to the province. Two are isolating together at a "secure facility" on Vancouver Island arranged with support from Island Health and the Canadian Armed Forces' 443 Squadron, while one is isolating at home."The risk to anybody outside of those who were on that cruise ship or on one of the flights is infinitesimally low. And we want to keep it that way," Henry said. "But the risk to those individuals is quite high."The outbreak is believed to have originated with a couple from the Netherlands who were likely exposed to rodent faeces in a remote area of Argentina before boarding the ship. No rodents were found on the vessel. The virus then spread through prolonged close contact with the ill couple. The wife later died in South Africa after becoming symptomatic on a flight..Henry noted global experts have converged on this hypothesis, distinguishing it from typical hantavirus transmission. "It is very likely ... that the exposure to the rat faeces, or whatever, in the dry area that they were in happened before they arrived on the cruise ship," she said.Canadians exposed on the ship or flights are in a critical monitoring period. Isolation is requested for at least 21 days, potentially extending to 42 days based on the incubation period. They are supported with groceries, medications and other needs but must remain within their lodging, avoid close contact with others, and wear masks for any interactions at the door. Legal orders are available if compliance becomes an issue, but Henry said those affected have been co-operative..Henry acknowledged the situation initially triggered memories of the early days of COVID-19."And yes, I probably have as much traumatic stress from that as anybody else in this province, in this country," she said. "When I first heard about what was happening on board this cruise ship, I did have a bit of a sinking feeling."When asked whether there was a potential of being "over cautious" towards hantavirus, Henry responded "I don't think we can be over cautious after the trauma that we've all been through," in another apparent reference to the COVID-19 pandemic that left much of the province in an extended state of lockdown under Henry's management..Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer since January 2018, previously served as deputy provincial health officer starting in 2014. Her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic drew mixed reactions, including some praise for her calm public communication but also plenty of sharp criticism over the province’s response, including school policies, data transparency and vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.