BC

'I don't think we can be over cautious,' says Dr. Bonnie Henry during hantavirus update

British Columbia's Provincial Health Officer says the outbreak likely originated from rodent exposure in Argentina before spreading through close contact on the ship.
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Dr. Bonnie HenryImage: CBC
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