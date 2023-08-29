Woman using needle

Woman using needle

 Canva Image

The number of deaths caused by illegal drugs increased by one-third in 2021. Statistics Canada reported on Monday.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, after the federal government proposed to decriminalize heroin across the country, more people died by "accidental poisonings.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

The elites have for decades been behind this agenda. We are beyond days of deception.

Please our days are late, trust not in man or government to fix these problems; they can't or won't.

Trust in God, this planet is going to be shaken to the core in the coming weeks.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

What did they think would happen when Trudeau legalized the gateway drug marijuana? You reap what you sow.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.