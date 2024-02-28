Immigration minister names two colleges with unacceptable foreign student recruitment practices

Immigration Minister Marc Miller named two colleges he accused of unacceptable recruitment of foreign students, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “You have the Conestogas, the Senecas of the world,” said Miller at a press scrum. “They have some of the highest asylum claims in Canada.”Of the 982,880 international students granted Canadian study permits, Miller complained too many were jumping immigration queues by claiming asylum. Over the last three years, he said Ontario’s education system had more than 10,000 asylum claims. “That isn’t the sign of a healthy system,” he said. “I don’t reproach people for wanting to exercise their rights in claiming asylum, but it can’t be the result of a poor education system.”He called the spike in asylum claims “alarming.” Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said in an inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons on February 2 Conestoga College in Kitchener, ON, had the largest number of international students nationwide at 40,565 last year. The University of Toronto came in second place (31,380 international students). This was followed by Seneca College (23,530), University Canada West in Vancouver (22,375), and the University of BC (20,415). With colleges, he said they are coming in and pleading excellence. However, he admitted they are now pleading innocence. A reporter pointed out IRCC approved these visas. While it approved these visas, he said officials “have very rough instruments, turning on and off the taps.”Another reporter asked if Miller could say no to applicants. He responded by saying absolutely. “We have said no for about 40% of the applicants,” he said. Miller announced on January 22 Canada is taking steps to limit the number of international students coming into it. READ MORE: Feds to impose ‘sustainable’ visa cap on international students with 35% cutHe said Canada would reduce the number of student visas by 35% over the next two years as a temporary measure to address concerns such as housing and labour shortages while targetting bad actors in the academic system accused of twisting the rules for profit.“In order to maintain a sustainable level of temporary residence in Canada as well as to ensure that there is no further growth in the number of international students in Canada for 2024, we are setting a national application intake cap for a period of two years for 2024,” he said.