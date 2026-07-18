BC

IN DEPTH: An unabridged timeline of the Canadian government's many reversals on Indian trans-national repression

Are agents of the government of India directing criminal activities in Canada? If you ask the RCMP or the CBC, the answer might change depending on the month.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, in July 2019. Prime Minister Trudeau's unverified assertions regarding his unsolved murder have become a major problem in relations between Canada and India
Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, in July 2019. Prime Minister Trudeau's unverified assertions regarding his unsolved murder have become a major problem in relations between Canada and IndiaCourtesy Ben Nelms/CBC
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Cbc
Anita Anand
Pierre Trudeau
Extortion
India
Foreign Interference
Surrey
Mark Carney
Narendra Modi
Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Canadian Primer Minister Justin Trudeau
trans-national repression
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