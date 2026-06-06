IN-DEPTH: FIFA tourists headed straight for Vancouver's grim Downtown Eastside reality

VANCOUVER — As FIFA World Cup events bring hundreds of thousands of international visitors to Vancouver this summer, the downtown core remains home to a visible population of mentally ill, violent, and drug-addicted individuals, in stark contrast to the city’s preparations for the 2010 Winter Olympics..Unlike the 2010 Olympic Games, when municipal and provincial authorities were widely reported to have moved homeless encampments out of tourist zones ahead of the international spotlight, no comparable effort has been made for the soccer tournament unfolding in the sweltering summer heat. David Eby, now British Columbia’s Premier, but then a leading advocate with Pivot Legal Society, publicly criticized the 2010 efforts at the time. .“I don't feel that there is any question among most people who have been following the homeless issue in Vancouver that this act is targeted at giving police a tool to remove homeless people from high-visibility tourist areas,” Eby said in February 2010.Olympic organizers and governments faced accusations of “social cleansing” at the time, but many residents recall the Games period as one of relative peace and order in the core — especially in areas like Vancouver's notoriously chaotic Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.The contrast with 2010 is sharp. Then, the city undertook aggressive cleanups, temporary shelter expansions, and enforcement actions that reduced visible homelessness in key areas. City officials in 2026 have instead emphasized harm-reduction policies and shelter capacity, even as daytime temperatures regularly climb into the mid-to-high 20s.Adding to the strain, British Columbia’s criminal courts are implementing temporary closures and reduced operations in Vancouver to accommodate the influx of visitors and potential security demands during the tournament. .Several courtrooms handling bail, sentencing, and criminal matters have been scaled back for weeks, raising concerns about backlogs in an already strained justice system.The situation is further complicated by the sudden resignation of Surrey’s police chief just days before major soccer events. Surrey, Vancouver’s largest adjacent suburb and now British Columbia’s second-largest city, has seen its top cop step down for reasons described as unrelated to the tournament..Meanwhile, BC NDP Attorney General Niki Sharma has publicly identified “racism” as a key risk to international tourists attending the games. .In comments this week, Sharma warned that hosting the World Cup “comes with the risk” of racism, while unveiling a new provincial anti-racism plan. The emphasis on this threat of “racism” appears to sideline more immediate public safety concerns surrounding street disorder in the downtown core.Tourists strolling through areas like the Downtown Eastside, Granville Street, and the streets surrounding BC Place Stadium — the chosen venue for several high-profile matches — already frequently encounter open drug use, aggressive panhandling, and individuals in visible mental distress or various states of overdose. Local business owners, residents, and police sources say the combination of heat, large crowds of foreign visitors unfamiliar with the city’s street realities, and a persistent street population creates conditions ripe for confrontation.Vancouver has a chequered and ignominious history with large-scale sporting and entertainment events..The city saw major riots following Stanley Cup Final losses in both 1994 and 2011, as well as fan violence in 2002 after a Guns N’ Roses concert cancellation. With more than 350,000 foreign fans expected to visit Vancouver for the seven matches at BC Place — many of them international tourists — concerns about public order are heightened.Cruise ship passengers disembarking at Canada Place are funneled directly into Gastown, which leads straight into the notorious Downtown Eastside.This summer, with matches drawing capacity crowds to BC Place and fans spilling into nearby streets — alongside court slowdowns and regional police transition — the unvarnished reality of Vancouver’s street scene will be on full display for global visitors. Whether that leads to memorable cultural exchange or ugly incidents remains to be seen as the tournament heads towards its opening matchup on June 13.