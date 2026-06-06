BC

IN-DEPTH: FIFA tourists headed straight for Vancouver's grim Downtown Eastside reality

Unlike the 2010 Winter Games, where authorities moved homeless encampments out of tourist zones, this summer’s tournament will leave visitors face-to-face with the city’s persistent problems of addiction, mental illness and disorder.
Downtown Eastside
Downtown EastsidePhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Vancouver
David Eby
Bc Supreme Court
Racism
Homeless
Drugs
Downtown Eastside
Niki Sharma
Disorder
Riot
The 2011 Stanley Cup
Bob Mackin
2026 FIFA World Cup
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Western Standard
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