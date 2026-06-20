BC

IN-DEPTH: Findlay’s early-2000s Musqueam lease dispute continues to shape her political identity

As BC Conservative leader, Kerry-Lynne Findlay is drawing on her own Supreme Court of Canada fight over Musqueam land leases to argue that recent Aboriginal title decisions are creating dangerous uncertainty for property owners across British Columbia.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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Bc Supreme Court
Supreme Court Of Canada
Private Property
Lease
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
aboriginal title
Cowichan decision
Musqueam Indian Band
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