IN-DEPTH: Findlay’s early-2000s Musqueam lease dispute continues to shape her political identity

VANCOUVER — Decades after leading a bruising legal battle against a proposed rent increase of roughly 9,000 % on Musqueam First Nation reserve land in the late-90s and early-2000s, Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay continues to cite the ordeal as a warning about risks to private property rights amid unresolved indigenous land issues in British Columbia..The long-running fight over land leases in a Vancouver neighbourhood has become a key part of BC Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s political identity.The story goes back to the mid-1960s, when the Musqueam First Nation leased about 73 lots on its reserve land in southwest Vancouver to non-indigenous families.The arrangement was part of a very new, but growing, practice in the 1960s in which some First Nations surrendered portions of reserve land to the Crown for long-term leasing as a way to generate revenue while retaining underlying title..The deals were usually for 99 years, set to end in 2064 in the case of the Musqueam leases.Homeowners owned their houses but paid “ground rent” to the Musqueam Band for the land underneath whilst being responsible for most of the upgrades and improvements to the reserve.For the first 30 years, the rent was very low — around $300 to $470 a year per lot but still on top of other expenses like mortgage payments, utilities and home improvement costs.In 1995, however, when it was time to review the rent, the Musqueam Band wanted much more. They asked for about $36,000 a year per lot, based on 6% of booming Vancouver land values at the time.The 9,000% increase was, first and foremost, a simply unpayable amount for virtually anyone at the time — and remains an unpayable amount for most people today..Findlay, citing 1996 Statistics Canada census data during a 1999 House of Commons standing committee that dealt with the issue, stated that the average before-tax annual income in the relevant area of the reserve was $38,356.She pleaded this income level could not sustain the Band’s proposed rent increase of approximately $36,000 per year under the 99-year leases..Findlay, a lawyer and young widow who owned one of the homes, became the main spokesperson for the non-indigenous leaseholders and led the group in taking the Band to court.The case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.At the heart of the dispute was what the leases meant by “current land value.” The homeowners argued that the land should be valued as what it actually was — a long-term lease on reserve land subject to the Indian Act and band governance. Because of those legal restrictions and uncertainties, they said the land was worth significantly less than regular private property. The Musqueam Band argued the opposite: that “current land value” meant the full market value of the land as if it were ordinary fee-simple property that could be freely bought and sold, without any reduction for its reserve status.In 2000, the court ruled mostly in favour of the homeowners.Judges said reserve land is different from regular land, so it should be valued lower. Rent was set at about $10,000 a year instead of $36,000..Despite the 'victory,' the fight was expensive and stressful.Residents reported spending about $1.5 million in legal and expert fees. Many families could not sell their homes or obtain mortgages or refinancing while the valuation and title questions remained unresolved.Findlay has said the prolonged uncertainty contributed to her own bankruptcy in 2001 and caused significant hardship for numerous households, including her own.Court-awarded costs covered only a fraction of the group’s expenses.As Findlay later explained in an interview with the Western Standard, however, the remaining costs were offset in part by transfers from the federal government at the time..Findlay has repeatedly returned to the Musqueam experience in her political work. She uses it to illustrate how even decades-old lease arrangements on reserve land can generate prolonged uncertainty over valuation, title and marketability — and to warn about broader risks to private property rights when indigenous land claims and governance issues remain unresolved.As BC Conservative leader, she has pointed to the case amid debates over the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and recent court decisions involving aboriginal title, including disputes involving the Cowichan Tribes. In an interview with the Western Standard, she said of the Musqueam battle: “They didn’t take my title away, but they sucked all the equity out.”.A similar, but also unique and slightly different situation is playing itself out in Richmond, where ongoing disputes over aboriginal title have created fresh uncertainty for some homeowners about the marketability and financing of their properties..As BC Conservative leader, Findlay has pointed to the decades-old case amid debates over the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act — colloquially and pejoratively known as DRIPA — and recent court decisions involving aboriginal title, including disputes involving the Cowichan Tribes..In a statement posted to X earlier this week, Findlay said the Cowichan decision treats aboriginal title as senior to fee simple ownership, “creating dangerous uncertainty for every homeowner, farmer, resource worker, and investor.”“I fought and won a landmark Supreme Court of Canada case defending property rights,” Findlay said. “In office, I will repeal DRIPA, restore legal certainty, and put British Columbians’ property rights first.”