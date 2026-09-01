BC

IN DEPTH: Hansard does not back claim that Findlay's defectors are ‘secret Liberals’

Seven Conservative MLAs have left Kerry-Lynne Findlay's caucus since August 14. Their 2026 voting records do not match the theory of a self-purge or a hostile takeover by "secret Liberals."
From left: Peter Milobar, Rosalyn Bird, Brennan Day, Teresa Wat, Á’a:líya Warbus and Bruce Banman, six of the seven Conservative MLAs who have left Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s caucus since August 14.
From left: Peter Milobar, Rosalyn Bird, Brennan Day, Teresa Wat, Á’a:líya Warbus and Bruce Banman, six of the seven Conservative MLAs who have left Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s caucus since August 14.Illustration by Alex Zoltan. Portraits from file.
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John Rustad
Niki Sharma
Peter Milobar
Christy Clark
Bc Liberal Party
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Raj Chouhan
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
Trevor Halford
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
Á’a:líya Warbus
BC Conservative
DRIPA
Tom Fletcher
Tara Armstromg
Tim Thielmann
Aaron Pete
Conservative Party of BC
K'omoks
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