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IN-DEPTH: Is Canada still waging a silent war on truck drivers? A veteran driver’s new book makes the case

A new book revives the debate: is Canada still waging a silent war on its truck drivers? And, if so, what does that mean for the rest of us?
Gord Magill, on the road
Gord Magill, on the roadGord Magill, on the road (Photo: Courtesy of Gord Magill)
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Freedom Convoy
Immigration
Books
Trucking
Truck Drivers
Saskachewan
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Jaskirat Singh Sidhu
Immigrant
Humboldt Broncos bus
Gord Magill

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