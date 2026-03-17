BC

IN DEPTH: Richmond homeowners affected by Cowichan decision see little change to property taxes

The value of properties affected by the August 2025 Cowichan Tribes ruling have “plummeted” according to Richmond city officials. However, an in-depth look at BC Assessment values in the area show little change—meaning little change to the property taxes owed.
Cowichan Decision meeting in Richmond
Cowichan Decision meeting in RichmondPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bc
News
David Eby
Taxes
Bc Ndp
Bill 2
Gavin Dew
Bc Conservative Party
Brenda Bailey
BC Finance Minister Brenda Bailey
Cowichan Tribes
Cowichan decision
Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney-General) 2025 BCSC 1490

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