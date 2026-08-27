BC

IN DEPTH: What the tariff war will actually cost British Columbians

Before cheering Eby and Carney’s strike on Trump, take inventory of what will cost more — and which BC industries are already absorbing the hit.
BC Premier David Eby, left, and Prime Minister Mark Carney in a Western Standard photo illustration, with a British Columbia mill yard behind them as the latest Canada-U.S. tariff round hits forestry and household prices.
BC Premier David Eby, left, and Prime Minister Mark Carney in a Western Standard photo illustration, with a British Columbia mill yard behind them as the latest Canada-U.S. tariff round hits forestry and household prices.Illustration by Alex Zoltan, with file photos.
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Donald Trump
Energy
David Eby
Natural Gas
Forestry
Crude Oil
Pulp
Mark Carney
Critical Minerals
Cusma
Dairy
Lobsters
steel and aluminum
Trade War
BC salmon
Tariff
Canada US trade war
softwood lumber
aluminium
Mélanie Joly
Canada-US
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Western Standard
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